Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romanian newspaper Libertatea publishes "secret" shocking images of firefighters' intervention at Bucharest fire disaster, four years later - VIDEO

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 24 octombrie 2019, 11:23 English | Top News


Pompieri Colectiv
Pompieri Colectiv
Foto: Libertatea
Romanian newspaper Libertatea on Thursday morning published a 20 minute previously unknown of video of a firefighters' intervention at a fire disaster at a club in Bucharest four years ago. The newspaper says images prove how rescuers intervened in total disarray to save people from the fire, which killed dozens and wounded hundreds, leading to the fall of the government at the time.

  • The Colectiv nightclub fire took place at the Colectiv concert venue in Bucharest on 30 October, 2015. More than people died because of the fire, 26 on the spot and the rest in hospitals later, while more than 140 suffered severe burns. The case was blamed on massive corruption which allowed for the concert venue to function in improper conditions. Massive protests that followed led to the fall of the then government of Victor Ponta.

The images published by Libertatea today show about 20 minutes of the firefighters intervention, with officials including a local mayor and the then Interior minister supervising rescuers who, as the newspaper points out, fail to provide basic assistance to many of the injured people.

The newspaper said that the video, provided by a firefighter anonymously, has so far been kept away from the eyes of key officials and prosecutors investigating the case, despite having been handed to some rescue coordinators and a key top medical authority.



Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















343 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne