Romanian Liberals of designated PM Orban submit list of ministers, governing program. Who are the nominees for government

- See below the 12-point program and the team of ministers tabled by designated PM Ludovic Orban
President Iohannis picked PNL leader Orban to form a new government in the wake of the censure motion against the Dancila government earlier this month. Ludovic Orban has negotiated with other political parties and is set to push a PNL-focused government team.
The priorities of the governing program include changes to the budget, establishing the 2020 state budget, fixing issues left behind in various sectors by the current PSD government, moves to change back a series of rules governing the judiciary.
Emergency measures include:
- the adoption of an ordinance on the restructuring of government
- setting the framework for presidential elections due November 10&24 this year
- picking Romania's candidate for a seat in the future European Commission
- changes to the state budget for 2019
- establishing the state budget for 2020
- organising resident exams for graduates of medicine schools, which are late due to the state of the outgoing government (missing relevant ministers in the wake of failed reshuffles)
- preparing transport infrastructure and the energy sector for the winter period
- Approving a bill for repelling the compensatory appeal
- iniating procedures for designating long-term heads of prosecutor offices
Who are the members of the Orban Government?
Deputy PM - Raluca Turcan, a deputy since 2004. A founding member of the Democratic Liberal Party (PDL) of former president Traian Basescu, later absorbed into the Liberal. A prominent member of the PNL leadership, interim president of the PNL in 2016-2017.
1. Foreign minister - Bogdan Aurescu: A career diplomat, has been working in the sector for 23 years. Serving as presidential aide on foreign policy since 2016. Has been Romania's agent to the ICJ. Has led Romania's team of negotiators for the Romanian-US deal on missile shield. Has served Foreign minister in a Social Democratic-led government in 2014.
5. Economy Economiei - Virgil Popescu, Liberal deputy
6. Development minister - Ion Stefan, a deputy with influential businesses, a significant lender of the PNL
7. Justice minister - Catalin Predoiu, a Liberal who has served as Justice minister in multiple governments a decade ago, when a series of considerable reforms were introduced in the sector. He has attempted to run for higher office, including a try to be picked as candidate for presidency in the previous presidential elections, and an attempt for Bucharest mayor, but without any success.
8. Agriculture minister - Adrian Oros
9. Labor minister - Violeta Alexandru
10. Environment minister - Costel Alexe
11. Education minister - Monica Anisie
12. European Funds minister - Ioan Marcel Bolos
13. Youth and Sports minister - Ionut Stroe
14. Transport minister - Lucian Bode
15. Culture minister - Bogdan Gheorghiu
16. Health minister - Victor Costache