Romanian dismissed PM makes new nomination for European Commission despite presidential warning

Romania's dismissed PM Viorica Dancila confirmed on Tuesday that she would make a new nomination for the European Commission, with a letter recommending Victor Negrescu to be sent today, Mediafax news agency reported. President Iohannis reacted by saying that Dancila had no legitimacy to nominate somebody for the EC as it fell to the next government to decide on the issue.

PM Dancila answered with a Facebook post calling Iohannis' intervention an attempt to undermine the interests of the country. She also published a letter by Ursula von der Leyen, dated October 28, in which the EU official asks for the Romanian government to present a nomination "without delay", encouraging it to "present a female candidate".





Both Dancila and Iohannis are running in presidential elections due next month.



