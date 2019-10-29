Romanian dismissed PM makes new nomination for European Commission despite presidential warning

Dancila's Social Democratic (PSD) government was dismissed in a censure motion earlier this month and it is serving with limited powers until a new government is sworn in. The Parliament currently holds hearing of ministers for a future government formed by Liberal (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban, who must be approved by Parliament before taking office.
Dancila has confirmed that her government nominates Victor Negrescu, a former MEP and minister for European Affairs, to be Romania's representative in the European Commission.
This comes despite EC president elect Ursula von der Leyen expected a female commissioner, not a male one, to be Romania's nomination once a new government is sworn in.
President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Dancila had no logitimacy to make a nomination and he warned her to put an end to any move to nominate somebody in an official manner. He called her action "irresponsible".