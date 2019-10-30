Español
European Commission on Romania's latest EC nominee Victor Negrescu: Doubts that nomination was legitimately made

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 30 octombrie 2019, 17:49 English | Top News


Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen
Foto: Parlamentul European
The European Commission has voiced caution about a new nomination Romania has made for a a seat of European commissioner, pointing that the nomination had to be agreed by the Romanian president.


Answering the questions of a journalist, EC spokesperson Mina Andreeva said the EC president-elect Ursula von der Leyen received the letter of the Romanian PM.

She said the nomination was not coordinated with the President and anyone who would be named commissioner should have the approval of the head of state.

Sources in Brussels had previously told HotNews.ro that Negrescu's nomination was seen as unacceptable as it lacked Iohannis' approval.


