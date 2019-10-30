European Commission on Romania's latest EC nominee Victor Negrescu: Doubts that nomination was legitimately made

The position, made public by EC spokesperson on Wednesday, comes after incumbent Romanian PM Viorica Dancila nominated Victor Negrescu, a former MEP and European Affairs minister, for Romania's commissioner seat. But Dancila's Social Democratic government has lost a censure motion and is due to be replaced by a new government. President Klaus Iohannis said Dancila's move had no legitimacy.

The European Commission has voiced caution about a new nomination Romania has made for a a seat of European commissioner, pointing that the nomination had to be agreed by the Romanian president.Answering the questions of a journalist, EC spokesperson Mina Andreeva said the EC president-elect Ursula von der Leyen received the letter of the Romanian PM.She said the nomination was not coordinated with the President and anyone who would be named commissioner should have the approval of the head of state.Sources in Brussels had previously told HotNews.ro that Negrescu's nomination was seen as unacceptable as it lacked Iohannis' approval.