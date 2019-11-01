Romanians abroad will have over 800 polling stations available for presidential elections next week
They will have three days available for voting - November 8-10 in the first round of elections. The second round will take place on November 22-24.
The Foreign ministry has published an interactive map with voting stations for the Romanian elections across the world.
Most of the stations will be organised in Spain - 143 of the total 835. Another 142 will be organised in Italy. Both countries have major Romanian communities.
Germany will have 79 polling stations, while the UK - 72, of which 18 are in London.
