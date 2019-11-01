Español
Romanians abroad will have over 800 polling stations available for presidential elections next week

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 1 noiembrie 2019, 15:07 English | Top News


Vot in diaspora
Vot in diaspora
Foto: MAE
The Romanian Diaspora will have over 800 polling stations available to cast their vote in the first round of the presidential elections, which are due next week.

They will have three days available for voting - November 8-10 in the first round of elections. The second round will take place on November 22-24.

The Foreign ministry has published an interactive map with voting stations for the Romanian elections across the world.

Most of the stations will be organised in Spain - 143 of the total 835. Another 142 will be organised in Italy. Both countries have major Romanian communities.

Germany will have 79 polling stations, while the UK - 72, of which 18 are in London.


