Patients' association accuse disastrous situation of drug availability in Romania

Less than 4,000 drugs are authorised in Romania, less than half the European Union average, as an association of chronic patients accuses the outgoing government of leaving behind "filled cemeteries" with its policies regarding medicines.According to the Alliance of Chronic Patients in Romania, the underfunding of the system and populist policies regarding medicine prices - the lowest in the EU - has made it so that such patients have "no chance to live, because we're left without our medicine".The current Social Democratic (PSD) government of PM Viorica Dancila was dismissed in a censure motion last month and serves with limited powers until a new government is sworn in.The association says that the situation of chronic patients is getting worse by the day> in the upcoming days, another 21 drugs with no available alternative would be withdrawn from the Romanian market.