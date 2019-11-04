Romanian Parliament approves new Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban

Romania's Parliament on Monday voted in favor of a new government to be led by Liberal (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban. The new government is to replace the Social Democratic one led by Viorica Dancila, after she lost a confidence vote last month.





240 MPs cast their votes during the procedure today - a few above the necessary threshold for the vote to pass. 233 votes in favor were needed for the government to pass.





Several members of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) as well as several from Pro Romania, another party which has announced it would not attend the vote, voted in favor of the Liberal government.





Ludovic Orban thanked MPs from other opposition parties - USR, ALDE, PMP, UDMR, representatives of the national minorities who have chosen to support his government.









The new government was formed following the censure motion that led to the dismissal of the PSD government last month. That government retained office, with limited powers, until the new government takes over officially.



The PSD, as well as the smaller party Pro Romania, led by former PSD leader Victor Ponta, have said they would boycott the vote today. The vote has to take place with a secured quorum in order to pass.



Last week, all ministers of the government team tabled by Ludovic Orban went through hearings in specialised parliamentary commissions. Three of the 16 received negative approval from their respective commissions, but that is non-binding as only the plenum decides on their final approval.



The vote takes place as Romania readies for presidential elections this weekend. Outgoing PM Viorica Dancila runs for the top job, but the race is dominated by president Klaus Iohannis, who runs for a new term with PNL support.