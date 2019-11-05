News agency Mediafax quoted Citu on Tuesday as saying that he was not certain Romania would come within the 3% target for the year, as a deficit of 2.66% was evaluated for the first nine months.
Romania budget deficit is expected to exceed 3% of the GDP - sources, minister
News agency Mediafax quoted Citu on Tuesday as saying that he was not certain Romania would come within the 3% target for the year, as a deficit of 2.66% was evaluated for the first nine months.
Citeste mai multe despre florin citu • budget deficit