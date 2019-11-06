Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romanian-born theater director Andrei Serban says political correctness was cause for his departure from Columbia University

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 6 noiembrie 2019, 17:19 English | Top News


Andrei Serban
Andrei Serban
Foto: Captura YouTube
Romanian-born theater director Andrei Serban, who has built his career in the West, especially in the US, told a Romanian TV show recently that he has left the Columbia University school of arts over political correctness-related causes.

Andrei Serban recounted to situations there. A first one was when he was told a new teacher was due to be hired, "preferably a black woman - if gay, all the better. A second one was a case where he did not agree with the performance of a transsexual candidate who recited the Juliet Monologue in Romeo and Juliet.

He made the statements during an interview with the Romanian public television TVR, broadcast October 26.

"In the Trump era, the Right is very radical, the Left is very radical", he said, continuing: "Universities in the US are usually Left-leaning" and "Columbia is a sort of socialism leaning toward communism, a new form of communism".

He called the political correctness the "jaundice of America".



Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















100 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne