Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Most Romanians believe European medical treatment standards are inaccessible in Romania

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 6 noiembrie 2019, 17:21 English | Top News


La medic
La medic
Foto: Pixabay
Health should be a priority on the public agenda, in the opinion of 99% of Romanians living in urban areas, according to a new study. It says 86% of Romanians believe that European standards of medical treatment are inaccessible in the country.

The study, run by the ISRA Center in october 2019 as part of a campaign to strengthen the health system in Romania, says 97% of Romanians believe health should get more funding from the Government.

It says 74% of Romanians in urban areas believe most health policies which have been proposed for the past 3 years have not been implemented and 65% say they feel no change for the better in the sector.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















26 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne