Most Romanians believe European medical treatment standards are inaccessible in Romania

Health should be a priority on the public agenda, in the opinion of 99% of Romanians living in urban areas, according to a new study. It says 86% of Romanians believe that European standards of medical treatment are inaccessible in the country.The study, run by the ISRA Center in october 2019 as part of a campaign to strengthen the health system in Romania, says 97% of Romanians believe health should get more funding from the Government.It says 74% of Romanians in urban areas believe most health policies which have been proposed for the past 3 years have not been implemented and 65% say they feel no change for the better in the sector.