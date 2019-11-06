Most Romanians believe European medical treatment standards are inaccessible in Romania
The study, run by the ISRA Center in october 2019 as part of a campaign to strengthen the health system in Romania, says 97% of Romanians believe health should get more funding from the Government.
It says 74% of Romanians in urban areas believe most health policies which have been proposed for the past 3 years have not been implemented and 65% say they feel no change for the better in the sector.
