Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romanian PM says RON11 billion in budget revenues missing

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 6 noiembrie 2019, 17:25 English | Top News


Ludovic Orban
Ludovic Orban
Foto: Hotnews
Newly named Romanian PM Ludovic Orban said at the Finance Ministry on Wednesday that budget revenues amounting to 11 billion lei were unaccounted for as his government took over from the previous Social Democratic executive.

He called the state of public finance "very bad" as not enough revenues were collected.

Orban's government has said the establishment of a state budget for 2020 was a priority of his new government along with measures to mend whatever damage is found at government level in the wake of the PSD government.

Also on Wednesday, PM Orban said he found late payments amounting to 5 billion lei due to be covered as part of a governmental programme for local development, which has been used by governments to strengthen political control over local authorities. Orban said he had had information the late payments would not exceed 1 billion lei.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















62 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne