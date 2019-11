BREAKING ​Presidential elections: Romania's incumbent Klaus Iohannis to face SocDem leader Viorica Dancila in second round - exit polls

Romania's incumbent President Klaus Iohannis will face Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila in the second round of presidential elections, exit polls by CURS-Avangarde polling institute for the first round of vote today show.





The exit poll, as presented by Digi 24 news channel, said Iohannis scored 39%, Dancila - 22.5%, while a third contender, Dan Barna of the Save Romania Union (USR), scored 16.4%.







Barna had hoped to fare better than Dancila. Had he received more votes, it would have been the first time the PSD failed to had a candidate in the second round of presidential elections in post-communist Romania.









Klaus Iohannis 39.0 %

Viorica Dancila 22.5%

Dan Barna 16.4%

Mircea Diaconu 7.9%

Theodor Paleologu 6.1%

Kelemen Hunor 3.9%

Viorel Catarama 0.3%

Bogdan Stanoevici 0.2%

Cătălin Ivan 0.2%

Ramona Ioana Bruynseels 1.9%

John Ion Banu 0.1%

Sebastian Popescu 0.1%

Alexandru Cumpanasu 1.2%

Ninel Peia 0.2% CURS-Avangarde exit poll results, via Digi24 news channel:





