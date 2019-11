Three people - a 10-day old baby, a 3-year old child and the latter's mother died and six other people, including 3 children, were hospitalised following a neurotoxin alert in a building in Timisoara, Western Romania on Monday.All lived in a block of flats where a pest control action took place last week.A neurotoxic substance was detected on the two top floors of the 200-apartment building, which was fully evacuated. Two other buildings in Timisoara were pest interventions by the same firm took place recently were also closed temporarily.