Romanians to choose between incumbent Iohannis and Social Democratic ex-PM Dancila in second round of presidential elections

During the campaign, Iohannis permanently refused to join a debate with Dancila , claiming he would thus legitimise her party which, he says, governed "against the interests of Romanians". For her part, Dancila focused her campaign on continuously challenging Iohannis to a face-off, calling him an arrogant and a coward for refusing to accept a democratic debate.





Voting already started in the Diaspora on Friday, as law allows for a three-day voting process abroad. Romanians at home will vote on Sunday.



