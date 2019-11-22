Romanians to choose between incumbent Iohannis and Social Democratic ex-PM Dancila in second round of presidential elections

Iohannis is supported by the Liberals (PNL), who took over government earlier this month after Dancila's Social Democrats (PSD) were dismissed from government in a censure motion in October.
Despite the fall in opinion polls that the PSD has seen lately, Dancila managed to advance to the second round of the presidential elections by overcoming the candidate of a third political group - Dan Barna of the USR - in the first round two weeks ago. Barna represents a new group that challenges the traditional political parties, but fell short from making himself convincing enough to defeat Dancila.
Iohannis, for his part, was a favorite from the start. He has focused his campaign on attacks against the PSD and Dancila, which he blamed for major setbacks Romania has seen in the fight against corruption and support of the rule of law since the PSD won the general elections in 2016.
Dancila, largely mocked at even within her party ranks over her many gaffes and dependence on influential party leaders, took over leadership of the PSD after former leader Liviu Dragnea was sentenced to prison in a corruption case earlier this year.
Pundits have been saying that, in the circumstances of a boring campaign, Iohannis could only lose if turnout is very low - which would favor Dancila as the PSD is the party with most resources to bring their voters to polling stations, especially in poorer, rural areas of the country.