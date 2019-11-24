​​BREAKING Exit polls: Incumbent Klaus Iohannis smashes rival Viorica Dancila with twice as many votes in Romania presidential elections

At 9 p.m. local time, official turnout stood at 49.87%, compared to 47.66% in the first round of elections. The figures do not include turnout in the Diaspora, where more than 900,000 people reportedly voted - or some 10% of the total vote.
Turnout was especially high both in counties seen as Social Democratic (PSD) strongholds but also in major cities such as Bucharest-Ilfov, Sibiu, Brasov and Cluj, which are seen as anti-PSD strongholds.
- Klaus Iohannis has focused his electoral campaign on fighting the PSD and its current leader Viorica Dancila, accusing the party of governing against the interests of Romanians. The PSD took over the government following a landslide victory in 2016. Since then, under the iron first of its former ruler Liviu Dragnea, it has led a major campaign to change the rules of Justice, which was seen as undermining the rule of law in the EU member country. The past three years were marked by massive protests against the PSD policies.
- Dragnea was eventually sentenced to prison in a corruption case earlier this year and the leadership of the party was inherited by his puppet PM at the time, Viorica Dancila. Dancila remained a PM until earlier this month when she was dismissed after losing a censure motion in December. Her government was succeeded by one formed by the Liberals (PNL), the party supporting Iohannis.