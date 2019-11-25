Español
​SocDem Dancila resigns from party leadership following presidential defeat - sources

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 25 noiembrie 2019, 19:05 English | Top News


Paul Stanescu si Viorica Dancila
Paul Stanescu si Viorica Dancila
Foto: Facebook
The leader of Romania's biggest party, Viorica Dancila of the Social Democrats (PSD), has reportedly been persuaded to resign as party president after her defeat in presidential elections on Sunday, sources told HotNews.ro on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, House speaker Marcel Ciolacu, an influential member of the PSD, has had talks with Dancila and persuaded her to resign. The leaders of the party were meeting on in an informal session at the Parliament HQ on Monday evening to discuss the future of the party.

The decision is expected to be formally announced at an official meeting of the party leadership on Tuesday, sources said.

Later on Monday, talks were focusing on who should take over the helm of the political group, which is now in opposition but which has the most developed territorial network.

According to sources, Ciolacu sees himself as interim president until an extraordinary congress, while influential heads of local branches, such as Paul Stanescu, Nicolae Badalau, Gabriela Firea and Lia Olguta Vasilescu would join Ciolacu in the leadership team.

Viorica Dancila suffered a major defeat in the presidential elections against incumbent Klaus Iohannis on Sunday, sparking power struggles within the PSD as early as Sunday night.


