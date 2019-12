changes to the laws of justice, which were the target of intense pressure under the previous government

changes to a law establishing budget constraints on certain activities

in a second phase, changes to the hard-hitting emergency ordinance 114 issued late last year, which affected a wide group of industries from banking to telecom.

Romania's Liberal government is to discuss in a session on Tuesday a series of key projects for which it plans to take responsibility before the parliament - measures it describes as necessary to mend the harm done by the previous Social Democratic (PSD) majority.Key issues for which it plans to take responsibility include: