Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

​Hearings in major corruption inquiry expand to former Social Democratic ministers

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 13 decembrie 2019, 12:32 English | Top News


Mihai Fifor
Mihai Fifor
Foto: Facebook/ Mihai Fifor
An inquiry into an alleged bribery case affecting several MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) expanded on Friday with hearings involving former ministers of the same party, including ex-deputy PM Mihai Fifor.

Fifor, who served as second in command to PM Dancila in the government that was dismissed in a censure motion this fall, faced hearings at the Timisoara office of the National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) on Friday morning. A PSD deputy, Luminita Iovan, who heads the party branch in the county of Caras-Severin, went through hearings as well.

A third high profile official, former Transport minister Razvan Cuc, was also summoned for hearings at the DNA branch in Timisoara today, according to a local media report.

Mihai Fifor, who is mentioned in intercepts included in the file, said he was summoned as a witness and that he had nothing to hide.

The case revolves around bribery collected at the Regional Roads Department - Timisoara for the use of the Arad branch of the PSD. Three PSD members of the Parliament, including the leader of the PSD branch in Arad, are investigated in the case, which is the highest profile launched by the DNA in a long while.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















23 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne