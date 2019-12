Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday he planned to "promote" Radu Ioanid, the manager of the archives division at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, as Ambassador to Israel.Iohannis said that procedures in this regard might start as early as this week.Romania has not had an ambassador to Israel for two years.Radu Ioanid, born in Romania in 1953, migrated in 1987 and settled in the US. He holds a PhD in history at the Paris Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Science Sociales.