Romania's government has decided to expand the Christmas and New Year holidays for state employees so that they include the dates of December 27 and January 3. The decision was announced on Friday morning.That means the holidays leave for state and public sector employees would expand to two weeks. It does not apply to jobs where activity can't be interrupted, from the judiciary to the finance ministry cashing workers.Winter holidays and days off in Romania usually cover December 25-26 for Christmas and January 1-2 for the New Year.