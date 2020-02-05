Romanian Liberal government dismissed in censure motion - second to fall in less then six months

The Romanian Parliament on Wednesday dismissed the Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban in a censure motion tabled by the opposition Social Democrats. The government falls 3 months and 1 day after taking office.





The motion passed with 261 votes, way more than the necessary 233.







Shortly after the vote, PM Orban said his government was proud of what it accomplished in just several months and that if fell to a Parliament dominated by "retrograde forces". He later said Romanians would be called "as early as possible" to polls to decide the fate of the country.





