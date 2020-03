INTERACTIVE MAP Oficial transit corridors in Romania during the COVID-19 crisis

Te five corridors are as follows:

Corridor 1





Variant 1 Nădlac (border crossing) –Arad – Timișoara - Lugoj- Ilia – Deva – Simeria – Sebeș -Sibiu- Râmnicu Vâlcea – Pitești – București – Giurgiu (border crossing)

Variant 2 Borș (border crossing) – Oradea – Cluj Napoca – Alba Iulia - Sebeș -Sibiu- Râmnicu Vâlcea – Pitești – București – Giurgiu (border crossing)

Suplimentary corridor București towards Constanța A2

Corridor 2





Giurgiu (border crossing) – București – Urziceni – Buzău – Focșani – Bacău – Suceava - Siret (border crossing)









Nădlac border crossing) - Arad – Timișoara - Lugoj – Caransebeș – Orșova- Drobeta Turnu Severin – Șimian – Maglavit- Calafat (border crossing).









Moravița (border crossing) – Timișoara – Arad – Oradea- Satu Mare – Halmeu border crossing).









Nădlac (border crossing)- Arad – Timișoara – Lugoj – Ilia – Deva – Simeria – Sebeș – Sibiu – Brașov – Târgu Secuiesc – Lepșa – Focșani – Tesila – Tecuci – Bârlad – Huși – Albița (border crossing).

Romania has established five road corridors for all cargo transports passing through the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications makes available to all road haulage operators in the EU or Non-EU Member States an interactive map of transit routes in Romania. This map, in addition to the actual route, also contains information on fuel stations and parking lots for those in transit.This map was made with the support of the Center for Road Technical Studies and Informatics- CESTRIN and---