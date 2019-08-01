Romania's government expected to introduce tax on sugar rich beverages, increase cigarette excise
The sources said the tax was aimed at discouraging unhealthy food. It would come in the form of an excise which would vary according to the content of sugar in drinks - RON0.8/liter for 5-8 grams of sugar per 100 ml of product, and RON1/liter for drinks with more than 8 grams of sugar per 100 ml.
The ordinance would also increase the excise applied to cigarettes starting September 1.
