Romania's government expected to introduce tax on sugar rich beverages, increase cigarette excise

The Government is expected to adopt on Monday an ordinance introducing new economic measures, including a new tax applied to beverages with a high level of sugar, official sources have said. The tax would be applied starting September 1.The sources said the tax was aimed at discouraging unhealthy food. It would come in the form of an excise which would vary according to the content of sugar in drinks - RON0.8/liter for 5-8 grams of sugar per 100 ml of product, and RON1/liter for drinks with more than 8 grams of sugar per 100 ml.The ordinance would also increase the excise applied to cigarettes starting September 1.