updated_icon Actualizat acum un minut EUR 4.9491 USD 4.4984
hotnews_logo
search_icon
search_icon user_icon menu_icon
search_icon
HOME ECONOMIE SPORT LIFE SCIENCE REVISTA PRESEI DOSARE JURIDICE ULTIMA ORA
Război în Ucraina Coronavirus Politic Educație Sănătate Opinii Infrastructură Administrație
English / Top News
Friday, March 4th 2022
15:37 • ENGLISH

Temporary protection mechanism activated for Ukrainian nationals
Wednesday, March 2nd 2022
12:28 • ENGLISH

Residence conditions and work opportunities for Ukrainians in Romania
Friday, February 25th 2022
12:27 • ENGLISH

webRelease: Deloitte ranked the most valuable and strongest commercial services brand in the world for the fourth consecutive year by Brand Finance
Tuesday, February 8th 2022
11:58 • webPR

Deloitte study: consumer products companies aim to increase revenues in 2022. Inflation, supply chain struggles and labor shortages, the main challenges
Friday, February 4th 2022
18:40 • ENGLISH

The King of Networking
Monday, January 31st 2022
11:36 • webPR

Deloitte study: global business leaders see the world at a tipping point for responding to climate change, which has already negatively impacted their companies
Friday, January 28th 2022
11:04 • webPR

Deloitte study: increased sales of health wearables, used including to monitor COVID-19 symptoms, and of gaming consoles; semiconductor shortage will continue in 2022
Wednesday, January 19th 2022
12:33 • webPR

Deloitte study: commercial real estate companies estimate revenue growth this year, and 73% expect transactions activity to intensify
Monday, January 10th 2022
12:53 • webPR

Deloitte analysis: record number of M&A deals in 2021, estimations for unprecedentedly intense activity in the coming years
Monday, December 20th 2021
11:45 • webPR

Deloitte study: holiday spending resumes growth in 2021, but 68% of consumers expect price increases this season
Thursday, December 2nd 2021
13:12 • webPR

Deloitte study: Multinationals expect higher taxation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 90% estimate more tax disputes
Monday, November 22nd 2021
15:48 • Deloitte Study

Social Progress Index analyzing the quality of life and social wellbeing: Romania climbs one position on the 44th place in the global ranking, but remains the last among EU countries
Monday, November 15th 2021
12:12 • ENGLISH

Deloitte-Fortune survey: labor shortage is a bigger concern than the pandemic for companies over the next year
Thursday, November 11th 2021
12:02 • WebRelease

Deloitte analysis: use of electricity to reduce greenhouse gases emissions in industry, buildings and transport can help achieve net zero ambitions
Friday, November 5th 2021
12:40 • ENGLISH

To BePM or not to BePM?
Tuesday, November 2nd 2021
12:31 • ENGLISH

Romania is drastically taxing the sale of non-performing loans. What do other countries do?
Tuesday, October 5th 2021
12:31 • ENGLISH

Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates assisted Chimcomplex in obtaining the EUR 90 million funding for refinancing existing loans and for investment
Monday, September 13th 2021
10:58 • ENGLISH

Deloitte, recognized as the CEE Tax Firm of the Year by the International Tax Review in 2021
Tuesday, September 7th 2021
10:25 • ENGLISH

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal launches SecuRE, a digital tool that helps real estate owners and tenants manage regulatory requirements
Wednesday, September 1st 2021
11:07 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: education, corruption and climate change are the top three issues of greatest concern for Romanian Millennials and Gen Zs
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
10:17 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: health care CFOs, concerned about financial uncertainty. Technology investments, top priority for 68% of them
Thursday, August 26th 2021
11:32 • ENGLISH

Deloitte assisted the asset management firm The Rohatyn Group in the sale of the pet care platform Pet Network to the private equity firm A&M Capital Europe
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
12:14 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: back-to-school spending is increasing. Digital learning tools are replacing traditional school supplies
Tuesday, August 24th 2021
11:52 • ENGLISH

Deloitte Romania strengthens management team by promoting four employees to directors in the risk advisory, tax, financial advisory and audit and assurance practices
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
12:29 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: cost is the most important factor in consumers’ decision to subscribe to a video streaming service; the pandemic has amplified the appetite for video games across generations
Tuesday, July 6th 2021
11:02 • ENGLISH

webPR: Deloitte Romania leadership strengthens through the appointment of Claudiu Ghiurluc as Audit Partner
Friday, July 2nd 2021
11:49 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: after a year of uncertainty, optimism returns to the real estate market in Central Europe
Tuesday, June 29th 2021
12:13 • webPR

Deloitte study: 90% of institutional investors consider climate change risks before deciding to invest in a company
Wednesday, June 23rd 2021
15:28 • ENGLISH

webPR: Deloitte Romania opens applications for the 22nd edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition
Tuesday, June 22nd 2021
11:58 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: Almost 90% of organizations investing in shared services centers are focusing on expanding remote working capabilities and 61% intend to accelerate digital agenda
Thursday, April 29th 2021
11:16 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: the pandemic postponed only partially consumers’ plans to buy a new car and temporarily decreased their interest in electric cars
Monday, April 19th 2021
12:29 • webPR

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, recognized by 2021 EMEA Legal 500 rankings as a leading law firm for nine practice areas
Wednesday, April 7th 2021
10:22 • ENGLISH

From 2010 to 2020 – this time the bank is the good guy
Thursday, January 28th 2021
13:38 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: the COVID-19 crisis will accelerate the CEE banking sector consolidation; Romania had one of the largest number of banking transactions in the region
Tuesday, December 8th 2020
15:45 • Article supported by TMF Romania

Ready-made companies after recent legislative changes –Still an attractive solution?
Thursday, December 3rd 2020
15:10 • ENGLISH

Georges Durdilly, Airbus Head of Country Romania: “As for every industrial company, business viability is essential”
Monday, November 23rd 2020
17:01 • ENGLISH

More than 175,000 tons of electrical waste collected in Romania
Thursday, November 12th 2020
10:32 • ENGLISH

webPR Deloitte Romania advised CEZ Group in the sale of seven of its Romanian subsidiaries to the infrastructure investor Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets
Thursday, November 5th 2020
10:34 • ENGLISH

webPR: Deloitte Romania launches Digital DNA, a solution for assessing companies’ level of digital maturity
Monday, November 2nd 2020
12:02 • ENGLISH

The post-Brexit agreement appears to be work-in-progress, even though the transition period will soon come to an end. What will be different in 2021?
Tuesday, October 27th 2020
10:58 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: Europeans' concerns regarding financial and employment problems diminished in the first four months since COVID-19 restrictions have eased
Thursday, October 22nd 2020
14:34 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: The pandemic speeds up big cities’ decisions to limit traffic and expand space for cyclists and pedestrians
Wednesday, October 7th 2020
11:03 • ENGLISH

Social Progress Index analyzing the quality of life and social wellbeing: Romania maintains its position on the 45 th place in the global ranking
Monday, October 5th 2020
10:22 • ENGLISH

Why Romania should enter the Banking Union even without adopting the Euro
Thursday, October 1st 2020
12:16 • ENGLISH

Deloitte survey: New loan disbursements can rebound in 2021, supported by regulatory measures to sustain the lending activity of banks
Thursday, September 3rd 2020
10:49 • ENGLISH

Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates assisted Haier Tech in the EUR 53 million project for building a household appliances factory in Prahova county
Thursday, August 27th 2020
11:19 • ENGLISH

Deloitte survey: organizations spend less than 5% of revenues on technology
Monday, August 24th 2020
10:50 • ENGLISH

Deloitte survey: Central European private equity firms hit lowest confidence level since the financial crisis, but they are more optimistic than in 2008
Thursday, August 20th 2020
10:52 • ENGLISH

Deloitte study: companies redirected almost half of the marketing budgets towards social media and mobile activities during the COVID- 19 pandemic
Wednesday, August 19th 2020
10:28 • ENGLISH

webPR: Deloitte launches SmarTax app which automates companies’ corporate income tax compliance process
hotnews_sun CELE MAI CITITE
Razboiul din Ucraina și evacuarea civililor

LIVE Războiul din Ucraina, ziua 10: Zelenski cere ajutorul SUA / Rușii încalcă acordul de încetare a focului în Mariupol - orașul e blocat total / Proteste și confruntări între civili și soldații ruși în orașele ocupate / Putin face noi amenințări Occidentului

Unul dintre negociatorii ucraineni ar fi fost ucis de Serviciul de Securitate de la Kiev, fiind suspectat de trădare (surse ucrainene)

Rusia: Pachet de legi fără precedent pentru a contracara sancțiunile economice ale Occidentului

VIDEO Politicianul ucrainean prorus bătut pe un platou TV acum câteva săptămâni, arestat pentru că i-ar fi ajutat pe ruși / Arsenalul de arme care i-a fost confiscat

VIDEO Un elicopter rusesc este lovit în plin de o rachetă trasă de ucraineni. Imagini surprinse din dronă

VIDEO Incursiune între militarii ucraineni care contraatacă avansul rusesc: Cum au loc focurile de artilerie împotriva rușilor

Putin susține că „aproape toată infrastructura militară” a Ucrainei a fost distrusă / Un nou avertisment pentru Occident
contributors_logo
contributors_author
Otilia Nutu

10 pași pentru a pune la pământ regimul Putinist în energie
contributors_author
Alexandru Gussi

România în război. De la politica terorii la pedagogia curajului
contributors_author
Radu Rizoiu

Omul – ultima frontieră? Despre (trans)umanism și personalitate
contributors_author
Siegfried Muresan

Ce urmează după cererea Republicii Moldova de aderare la Uniunea Europeană
contributors_author
Cristian Bobicescu

Și dacă rapoartele erau corecte?
sigla_partener

LISTĂ: Companiile care se luptă pe fondurile UE de 500 milioane euro alocate României pentru proiecte de cipuri

Sprijin pentru ucraineni de la Banca Transilvania și comunitatea sa de clienți și parteneri

Starea de alertă NU se va mai prelungi după 8 martie 2022 - a anunțat președintele Iohannis

Noua mașină a Huawei

ANAF: Se pot transmite documente care nu sunt încă digitalizate prin formularul de contact din SPV
sigla_partener

Măsuri pentru gestionarea situației refugiaților ucraineni în România

Vicepreședinta Kamala Harris, în vizită în România și Polonia

Bilanț COVID-19: Peste 4.800 de noi cazuri și 82 de decese raportate sâmbătă

MAE reiterează susținerea României pentru suveranitatea și integritatea teritorială a Rep. Moldova

Von der Leyen: UE este pregătită de noi sancțiuni dure dacă Putin nu oprește războiul
hotnews_logo

Siteul HotNews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să îmbunătățim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Puteți modifica aici setările de cookie:

Folosind HotNews.ro, sunteți de acord cu termenii și condițiile de utilizare ale siteului nostru.

Despre noi
Site
Contact
Redacție
Publicitate
Agenții de știri
Agerpres
France Presse
News.ro
Profimedia Images
Reuters
Parteneri Media
Contributors
Deutsche Welle
Euractiv
Rise Project
StartupCafe
Parteneri
Esri Romania
GTS
Medlife
Nikon
Tremend
© Copyright HotNews.ro 2006-2022