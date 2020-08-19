English / Top News
Friday, March 4th 2022
15:37 • ENGLISH
Temporary protection mechanism activated for Ukrainian nationals
Wednesday, March 2nd 2022
12:28 • ENGLISH
Residence conditions and work opportunities for Ukrainians in Romania
Friday, February 25th 2022
12:27 • ENGLISH
webRelease: Deloitte ranked the most valuable and strongest commercial services brand in the world for the fourth consecutive year by Brand Finance
Tuesday, February 8th 2022
11:58 • webPR
Deloitte study: consumer products companies aim to increase revenues in 2022. Inflation, supply chain struggles and labor shortages, the main challenges
Friday, February 4th 2022
18:40 • ENGLISH
The King of Networking
Monday, January 31st 2022
11:36 • webPR
Deloitte study: global business leaders see the world at a tipping point for responding to climate change, which has already negatively impacted their companies
Friday, January 28th 2022
11:04 • webPR
Deloitte study: increased sales of health wearables, used including to monitor COVID-19 symptoms, and of gaming consoles; semiconductor shortage will continue in 2022
Wednesday, January 19th 2022
12:33 • webPR
Deloitte study: commercial real estate companies estimate revenue growth this year, and 73% expect transactions activity to intensify
Monday, January 10th 2022
12:53 • webPR
Deloitte analysis: record number of M&A deals in 2021, estimations for unprecedentedly intense activity in the coming years
Monday, December 20th 2021
11:45 • webPR
Deloitte study: holiday spending resumes growth in 2021, but 68% of consumers expect price increases this season
Thursday, December 2nd 2021
13:12 • webPR
Deloitte study: Multinationals expect higher taxation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 90% estimate more tax disputes
Monday, November 22nd 2021
15:48 • Deloitte Study
Social Progress Index analyzing the quality of life and social wellbeing: Romania climbs one position on the 44th place in the global ranking, but remains the last among EU countries
Monday, November 15th 2021
12:12 • ENGLISH
Deloitte-Fortune survey: labor shortage is a bigger concern than the pandemic for companies over the next year
Thursday, November 11th 2021
12:02 • WebRelease
Deloitte analysis: use of electricity to reduce greenhouse gases emissions in industry, buildings and transport can help achieve net zero ambitions
Friday, November 5th 2021
12:40 • ENGLISH
To BePM or not to BePM?
Tuesday, November 2nd 2021
12:31 • ENGLISH
Romania is drastically taxing the sale of non-performing loans. What do other countries do?
Tuesday, October 5th 2021
12:31 • ENGLISH
Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates assisted Chimcomplex in obtaining the EUR 90 million funding for refinancing existing loans and for investment
Monday, September 13th 2021
10:58 • ENGLISH
Deloitte, recognized as the CEE Tax Firm of the Year by the International Tax Review in 2021
Tuesday, September 7th 2021
10:25 • ENGLISH
Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal launches SecuRE, a digital tool that helps real estate owners and tenants manage regulatory requirements
Wednesday, September 1st 2021
11:07 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: education, corruption and climate change are the top three issues of greatest concern for Romanian Millennials and Gen Zs
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
10:17 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: health care CFOs, concerned about financial uncertainty. Technology investments, top priority for 68% of them
Thursday, August 26th 2021
11:32 • ENGLISH
Deloitte assisted the asset management firm The Rohatyn Group in the sale of the pet care platform Pet Network to the private equity firm A&M Capital Europe
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
12:14 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: back-to-school spending is increasing. Digital learning tools are replacing traditional school supplies
Tuesday, August 24th 2021
11:52 • ENGLISH
Deloitte Romania strengthens management team by promoting four employees to directors in the risk advisory, tax, financial advisory and audit and assurance practices
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
12:29 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: cost is the most important factor in consumers’ decision to subscribe to a video streaming service; the pandemic has amplified the appetite for video games across generations
Tuesday, July 6th 2021
11:02 • ENGLISH
webPR: Deloitte Romania leadership strengthens through the appointment of Claudiu Ghiurluc as Audit Partner
Friday, July 2nd 2021
11:49 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: after a year of uncertainty, optimism returns to the real estate market in Central Europe
Tuesday, June 29th 2021
12:13 • webPR
Deloitte study: 90% of institutional investors consider climate change risks before deciding to invest in a company
Wednesday, June 23rd 2021
15:28 • ENGLISH
webPR: Deloitte Romania opens applications for the 22nd edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition
Tuesday, June 22nd 2021
11:58 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: Almost 90% of organizations investing in shared services centers are focusing on expanding remote working capabilities and 61% intend to accelerate digital agenda
Thursday, April 29th 2021
11:16 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: the pandemic postponed only partially consumers’ plans to buy a new car and temporarily decreased their interest in electric cars
Monday, April 19th 2021
12:29 • webPR
Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, recognized by 2021 EMEA Legal 500 rankings as a leading law firm for nine practice areas
Wednesday, April 7th 2021
10:22 • ENGLISH
From 2010 to 2020 – this time the bank is the good guy
Thursday, January 28th 2021
13:38 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: the COVID-19 crisis will accelerate the CEE banking sector consolidation; Romania had one of the largest number of banking transactions in the region
Tuesday, December 8th 2020
15:45 • Article supported by TMF Romania
Ready-made companies after recent legislative changes –Still an attractive solution?
Thursday, December 3rd 2020
15:10 • ENGLISH
Georges Durdilly, Airbus Head of Country Romania: “As for every industrial company, business viability is essential”
Monday, November 23rd 2020
17:01 • ENGLISH
More than 175,000 tons of electrical waste collected in Romania
Thursday, November 12th 2020
10:32 • ENGLISH
webPR Deloitte Romania advised CEZ Group in the sale of seven of its Romanian subsidiaries to the infrastructure investor Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets
Thursday, November 5th 2020
10:34 • ENGLISH
webPR: Deloitte Romania launches Digital DNA, a solution for assessing companies’ level of digital maturity
Monday, November 2nd 2020
12:02 • ENGLISH
The post-Brexit agreement appears to be work-in-progress, even though the transition period will soon come to an end. What will be different in 2021?
Tuesday, October 27th 2020
10:58 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: Europeans' concerns regarding financial and employment problems diminished in the first four months since COVID-19 restrictions have eased
Thursday, October 22nd 2020
14:34 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: The pandemic speeds up big cities’ decisions to limit traffic and expand space for cyclists and pedestrians
Wednesday, October 7th 2020
11:03 • ENGLISH
Social Progress Index analyzing the quality of life and social wellbeing: Romania maintains its position on the 45 th place in the global ranking
Monday, October 5th 2020
10:22 • ENGLISH
Why Romania should enter the Banking Union even without adopting the Euro
Thursday, October 1st 2020
12:16 • ENGLISH
Deloitte survey: New loan disbursements can rebound in 2021, supported by regulatory measures to sustain the lending activity of banks
Thursday, September 3rd 2020
10:49 • ENGLISH
Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates assisted Haier Tech in the EUR 53 million project for building a household appliances factory in Prahova county
Thursday, August 27th 2020
11:19 • ENGLISH
Deloitte survey: organizations spend less than 5% of revenues on technology
Monday, August 24th 2020
10:50 • ENGLISH
Deloitte survey: Central European private equity firms hit lowest confidence level since the financial crisis, but they are more optimistic than in 2008
Thursday, August 20th 2020
10:52 • ENGLISH
Deloitte study: companies redirected almost half of the marketing budgets towards social media and mobile activities during the COVID- 19 pandemic
Wednesday, August 19th 2020
10:28 • ENGLISH
webPR: Deloitte launches SmarTax app which automates companies’ corporate income tax compliance process
