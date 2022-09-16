webPR Vineri, 16 Septembrie 2022, 12:52

Deloitte was recognized as the Romanian Tax Firm of the Year at the 2022 edition of the Tax Awards, organized by the prestigious International Tax Review (ITR) publication. Deloitte also received ITR recognition in Romania for Tax Disputes.

In total, Deloitte won 32 awards, including Central and Eastern European (CEE) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Tax Firm of the Year, Tax Innovator of the Year, Tax Technology Provider of the Year and Tax Compliance and Reporting Firm of the Year in EMEA region. The winners are designated based on reviews conducted by ITR journalists, who focus mainly on the complexity, client impact, scale, and the innovation of the projects developed during the past twelve months.

"Deloitte wins Romanian Tax Firm of the Year in the first year in which ITR analyzes the activity in our country on a national level, not as part of Central and Eastern Europe, as in previous years. This recognition, along with the Romanian Tax Disputes Firm of the Year, honors us because it stands as a confirmation of the professionalism and the involvement shown by our colleagues in each local or cross-country project. In addition, I would like to highlight our contribution to the recognition obtained by Deloitte as the CEE Tax Firm of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Thanks to our multidisciplinary approach, we are able to provide our clients with integrated solutions to the increasingly complex issues they face, in an uncertain economic climate, and so I thank my colleagues and encourage them to remain at least as dedicated and to continue to contribute to further achievements of this kind," said Vlad Boeriu, Tax and Legal Partner-in-Charge, Deloitte Romania.

At the same time, Deloitte Romania tax and legal professionals have been once again recognized by ITR among the world’s highly regarded practitioners in their areas in the 2023 World Tax Guide. Vlad Boeriu, Tax and Legal Partner-in-Charge, is recognized as “Highly regarded in Indirect Tax”. He also ranks, together with Dan Badin, Partner, Ciprian Gavriliu, Partner, and Mihnea Galgotiu-Sararu, Partner at Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, among the “Highly regarded in Tax Controversy”. At the same time, Alexandra Smedoiu, Partner, is recognized as “Highly regarded in General Tax and Real estate Tax”, and Raluca Bontas, Partner Global Employer Services, is mentioned among the “Highly regarded Women in Tax”.

Deloitte’s Tax practice in Romania is a leader in its field and it provides a broad range of fully integrated tax services, from corporate and local income tax, indirect taxation, customs, global employer services, to transfer pricing and business process solutions, through 180 professionals.

Besides the traditional tax service offered to clients, Deloitte Romania's tax practice also provides in-house developed digital solutions, such as the SAF-T reporting solution which meets all the tax authorities’ requirements, SmarTax app, which automates companies’ corporate income tax compliance process, PartnerSCAN, which allows companies to assess the potential tax risk of their business partners, D.Tax, an innovative application dedicated to VAT reporting.

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal’s litigation practice, which consists of over 20 lawyers, covers all types of business disputes, from fiscal, to commercial and administrative litigation.

The International Tax Review is the publisher of prestigious tax papers recognized by industry experts. It presents key tax news from around the world and analyses focusing on income and indirect taxes, transfer pricing, disputes and international taxes. The top ITR publications include the World Tax Review and the Guide to World’s Leading Tax Advisors.