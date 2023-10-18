TOP NEWS Miercuri, 18 Octombrie 2023, 11:25

Schoenherr și Asociații SCA has brought in Andrei Mureșan to join the firm's corporate/M&A practice as managing attorney at law. With this move, the firm continues to strengthen its M&A team, which is led by partners Markus Piuk, Mădălina Neagu and Monica Cojocaru and currently includes 10 lawyers.

Andrei Mureșan, Mădălina Neagu Foto: Schoenherr si Asociatii

"Attracting talented lawyers and continuously investing in their development are key elements that contribute to the success of our corporate/M&A practice," said Schoenherr partner Mădălina Neagu."In recent years, besides shaping the growth of young people with potential, we have focused on strengthening the ranks of experienced, senior and managing attorneys at law. We welcome Andrei, whose significant M&A experience further enhances our team for the benefit of our clients."

Andrei Mureșan has 10 years of professional experience in local and international law firms active on the Romanian market, specialising in corporate/M&A. He has provided legal assistance on a considerable number of local and cross-border M&A transactions, as well as on general corporate matters related to the incorporation, operation and reorganisation of companies operating in Romania. He has assisted multinational and local companies in various economic sectors, such as energy, retail, real estate, manufacturing and IT&C.

"I am delighted to join Schoenherr's corporate/M&A practice, which has an excellent reputation locally and internationally. I am excited about this career change and I am confident that together with my new colleagues we will continue to attract exciting projects and successfully get deals done for the firm's clients.", Andrei Mureșan said.

Schoenherr is a regional law firm operating 15 offices in Central and Eastern Europe and Southeast Europe. The firm has been active in Romania since 1996, providing legal services in the main practice areas relevant to local and multinational companies. Schoenherr și Asociații SCA's specialised corporate/M&A practice is recognised by all independent research organisations that survey the legal market (Chambers and Partners, Legal500, IFLR1000).