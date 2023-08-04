TOP NEWS Vineri, 04 August 2023, 10:19

​Deloitte Romania strengthens the management team of its Audit and Assurance practice by promoting Alexandru Stancu, Ana Serban, Florian Sima and Raluca Burciu to the position of directors, effective September 1 st , 2023.

Alexandru Stancu, Ana Serban, Florian Sima, Raluca Burciu Foto: Deloitte Romania

“Assuming this role is a significant milestone in my colleagues’ careers and a testament to their dedication, expertise, and contribution to our firm. I congratulate and thank them for their commitment to serving clients and to developing their teams. I trust they will rise to the expectations of their new role in an organization with a very rich history, the first in the world to have performed a financial audit, more than 175 years ago, but also one which is leading the profession into the future,” said Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

Alexandru Stancu joined Deloitte as a member of the Timisoara office in 2020 and has over 12 years of experience in audit. He works with companies in the consumer products, agriculture and automotive industries, both large multinationals, as well as entrepreneurs. His contribution was instrumental in the development of Deloitte’s audit practice in Timisoara. He is a member of the Body of Expert and Licensed Accountants of Romania (CECCAR) and has graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration in Timisoara.

With more than 15 years of experience with audit and advisory projects for companies active in the insurance industry - life, health and non-life -, Ana Serban joined Deloitte in 2022. She is highly experienced in financial analysis and reporting, financial audit, IFRS implementation (including IFRS 17), Solvency II and in project management. Ana is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), of the Romanian Chamber of Financial Auditors (CAFR) and of the Authority for Public Supervision of the Statutory Audit Activity (ASPAAS). She is a graduate of the Economic Studies Academy in Bucharest.

Florian Sima is a member of the Deloitte team since 2011. Over his 15 years of professional experience, he was involved in various projects in the retail, consumer and industrial products industries. He has also played an important role in the development of the team in Bucharest, as an Audit Recruitment Leader. Florian is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of the Chamber of Financial Auditors of Romania (CAFR) and of the Authority for Public Supervision of the Statutory Audit Activity (ASPAAS).

Raluca Burciu has professional experience of over 17 years, out of which 12 with Deloitte. She has been involved in complex group audits in the gambling, automotive, and consumer products industries. She is also the Learning Leader for the audit team in Bucharest and thus actively contributed to the development of her colleagues. She is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), of the Body of Expert and Licensed Accountants of Romania (CECCAR), of the Chamber of Financial Auditors of Romania (CAFR), the Fiscal Consultants Chamber, and the Authority for Public Supervision of the Statutory Audit Activity (ASPAAS).

Deloitte Romania’s audit and assurance practice has approximately 200 experts and provides clients with professional advice and assurance on their controls and accounting systems. This includes performing audits of financial statements under both local and international reporting standards, review of accounting systems and internal controls, agreed upon procedures, as well as accounting advisory services on issues arising from new legislation such as Romanian statutory regulations and international financial reporting standards (IFRS).

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. The firm’s professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Its objective is to make an impact that matters through its 415,000 people worldwide.

Deloitte Romania is one of the leading professional services organizations in the country providing, in cooperation with Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, services in audit, tax, legal, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business processes as well as technology services and other related services, through over 3,000 professionals.

