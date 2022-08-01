TOP NEWS Luni, 01 August 2022, 12:23

Smile Media

Schoenherr și Asociații SCA announces new promotions in its employment, dispute resolution and white-collar crime teams. As of 1 August 2022, Mara Moga-Paler (head of the firm's employment practice) is appointed as counsel, Magdalena Roibu (who specialises in white-collar crime), and Nora Olah (who specialises in dispute resolution) become managing attorneys at law.

Mara Moga-Paler, Nora Olah, Magdalena Roibu Foto: Schoenherr si Asociatii

"We are glad to announce new promotions in our team. The new steps our colleagues are taking in their career paths with the firm reflect the recognition of the important roles played by each of them in developing their respective practice areas. With these promotions, we continue to strengthen some of the firm's key practice areas (employment, dispute resolution, white-collar crime)." – said Sebastian Guțiu, managing partner at Schoenherr și Asociații SCA.

Mara Moga-Paler (counsel), who has been a lawyer since 2001, has extensive experience in employment law matters. She has advised a strong portfolio of clients on defining and implementing employment terms, internal regulations and policies, in negotiations with trade unions/ employees' representatives regarding collective agreements, on disciplinary procedures, employment termination including collective redundancies, employee transfers and (local and cross-border) postings, on discrimination and harassment issues, as well as in employment litigation. Since 2018 when she joined Schoenherr și Asociații SCA, she has been coordinating the firm's employment practice.

Magdalena Roibu, PhD (managing attorney at law), who has been a lawyer since 2008, joined Schoenherr's white collar-crime team in 2017. She has extensive professional experience as a lawyer and university lecturer in criminal law and criminal procedure and has authored numerous books and articles in this area. She has advised a considerable number of defendants as well as victims of white-collar crimes in criminal investigations and criminal trials. She also assists multinational companies in internal investigations.

Nora Olah (managing attorney at law) has been a lawyer since 2012 and joined Schoenherr in 2017. She is experienced in assisting on contentious administrative matters (mostly tax disputes, consumer protection, competition), commercial litigation (with a focus on banking, insurance, agribusiness), real estate and construction-related litigation, as well as on complex debt recovery projects. She has also been involved in a series of international arbitration cases (including investment arbitration).