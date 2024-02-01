TOP NEWS Joi, 01 Februarie 2024, 17:01

Schoenherr si Asociatii

Schoenherr is announcing the largest round of promotions within its local team since the firm's market entry in Romania in 1996. The 13 appointments, which come into effect on 1 February 2024, span various practice areas, including competition, EU & foreign trade, dispute resolution, banking & finance, labour & employment, corporate/M&A, energy, real estate and public procurement.

Schoenherr announces largest round of promotions in the local team

Two of the promotions concern roles in the international structure of the Schoenherr Group, where Georgiana Bădescu has been named an equity partner and Iustin Armașu a contract partner.

In Romania, Adina Damaschin and Mara Moga-Paler are promoted to local partner. The other local appointments concern the promotion of Vlad Cordea, Rebeca Dan, Liviu Flușcă, Simona Lehniuc, Cristiana Manea, Alexandra Pop and Mihaela Popescu to managing attorney at law, and the promotion of Silviu Lazăr and Valeria Stropșa to senior attorney at law.

"From colleagues who have just joined us, to those who have been with the firm for 20-25 years, each of our team members plays a vital role in Schoenherr," said Sebastian Guțiu, managing partner of Schoenherr și Asociații SCA."We grow due to our people and together with them. This round of promotions, the largest since Schoenherr entered the Romanian market, reconfirms the valuable part played by our team in the firm's growth. Thank you to each of the promoted lawyers for their contributions to Schoenherr's outstanding results in the local and international legal market."

Details about the promoted lawyers

Georgiana Bădescu (partner, competition, EU & foreign trade) has 19 years of experience as a lawyer and joined Schoenherr in 2017. She leads the firm's EU, competition and foreign trade practice as well as the team specialising in personal data protection.

Iustin Armașu (partner, dispute resolution), who has 13 years of experience as a lawyer, has been part of the Schoenherr team since 2015. He co-leads the firm's local practice specialising in dispute resolution, including litigation and arbitration, insolvency and reorganisation, and white collar crime.

Adina Damaschin (partner, banking & finance) has been an attorney since 2007 and joined Schoenherr in 2014. She has significant experience in banking and finance, particularly in cross-border or local financing matters and financial regulatory matters.

Mara Moga-Paler (partner, labour & employment), who has been an attorney since 2001, has considerable experience in employment law. Since joining the firm in 2018, she has been coordinating Schoenherr's specialised labour & employment practice in Bucharest.

Vlad Cordea (managing attorney at law, corporate/M&A) was admitted to the bar in 2007 and has been a part of the Schoenherr team since 2022. He specialises in corporate/M&A and energy, bringing significant expertise to these areas.

Rebeca Dan (managing attorney at law, dispute resolution) has been an attorney since 2009 and joined Schoenherr in 2022. She is an experienced lawyer specialising in litigation, arbitration, insolvency and reorganisation.

Liviu Flușcă (managing attorney at law, real estate) has been a member of the Schoenherr team since 2011 and was admitted to the bar in 2013. She specialises in real estate, with a focus on transactions and projects involving forestry and industrial properties.

Simona Lehniuc (managing attorney at law, corporate/M&A), who has been an attorney since 2006, joined Schoenherr in 2020. She has significant experience in corporate/M&A as well as in the energy sector, particularly in the field of renewable energy.

Cristiana Manea (managing attorney at law, competition, EU & foreign trade) has been an attorney since 2013 and a member of the Schoenherr team since 2017. She is an experienced competition, EU and foreign trade lawyer.

Alexandra Pop (managing attorney at law, banking & finance) was admitted to the bar in 2013 and joined Schoenherr in 2021. She has considerable experience in local and international banking and finance matters.

Mihaela Popescu (managing attorney at law, corporate/M&A), who has been an attorney since 2009, joined Schoenherr's corporate/M&A team in 2021. She has significant experience in local and cross-border transactions.

Silviu Lazăr (senior attorney at law, banking & finance and capital markets) has been an attorney since 2018 and joined Schoenherr in 2019. He specialises in banking, finance and capital markets.

Valeria Stropșa (senior attorney at law, banking & finance, public procurement) was admitted to the bar and joined Schoenherr in 2018. She specialises in banking & finance and public procurement.

Schoenherr is a regional law firm, active in Central and Eastern Europe and South-Eastern Europe, where it operates 15 offices. The firm has been present in Romania since 1996, providing legal services in the main practice areas relevant to the work of local and multinational companies. Schoenherr și Asociații SCA is recognised by major independent research institutions surveying the legal market (Chambers and Partners, Legal500, IFLR1000).