Oracle Romania faces raid by anti-graft prosecutors - sources

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 7 august 2019, 18:07 English | Business


Stema DNA
Stema DNA
Foto: Wikipedia
Prosecutors for the National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) were running investigations at the HQ of Oracle Romania company in Bucharest, in a case of suspected private business coruption, judiciary sources told news agency Agerpres. It appeared that the head of the local branch was the target of the investigation.

The sources said contracts were concluded between Oracle Romania and another company and money was paid as bribe for this to happen.

The sources claimed that the target would be company manager Sorin Mindrutescu, whose home was reportedly the target of a raid as well.

News agency Mediafax later reported that Sorin Mindrutescu's legal representatives have said he answered to all prosecutors' requests.

Mindrutescu has been general manager of Oracle Romania since February 2008. He's been working for the company since 2001.


286 vizualizari

