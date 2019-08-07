Oracle Romania faces raid by anti-graft prosecutors - sources
The sources said contracts were concluded between Oracle Romania and another company and money was paid as bribe for this to happen.
The sources claimed that the target would be company manager Sorin Mindrutescu, whose home was reportedly the target of a raid as well.
News agency Mediafax later reported that Sorin Mindrutescu's legal representatives have said he answered to all prosecutors' requests.
Mindrutescu has been general manager of Oracle Romania since February 2008. He's been working for the company since 2001.
