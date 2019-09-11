​Mistery company becomes one of Romania's biggest gas importers

Profit.ro quoted an investigative report according to which Damian Spiridon had been revealed as a collaborator of the Ceausescu-era secret police, the Securitate. The same source quotes a different media report by newspaper Evenimentul Zilei according to which, before Spiridon, the company Total Corporate Investment Group had been held by a Swiss vehicle, Total Asset Management, with hidden shareholders. This was believed to be linked to the businesses of several millionaires from ex-Soviet countries and with connections fo former USSR intelligence officers. On of these is claimed to have been Boris Golovin, a Moldova-born Romanian citizen involved at one time in a failed project to build a thermal energy plant in Galati, as well as other projects.



