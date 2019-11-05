Ramon Fernandez, Delegate CEO Finance, Performance and Europe at Orange group, said the company chose Romania as it saw it as a sort of Silicon Valley in the CEE, with an IT&C sector amounting to 6% of the GDP and because it had a radio spectrum that allowed the company to launch such services.
Orange picks Romania as first country for 5G commercial network
