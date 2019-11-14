Romania economic growth slows down in Q3 - flash data
"Economic growth offers a negative surprise", a commercial bank commented in a report sent within an hour since the publication of the data.
Prospects are shadowed by fiscal challenges as plans to increase salaries and pensions, as decided by the previous government, come against the objective of keeping the deficit below 3% of the GDP.
"As compared to the second quarter of 2019, economic growth slowed down suddenly - a tendency that will probably continue for the short term because of weak growth in the Euro zone", the report says.
Citeste mai multe despre economic growth • gdp