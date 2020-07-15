webPR: Deloitte Romania strengthens management team by appointing two new directors and one partner within Reff & Associates

Deloitte Romania strengthens its management team by promoting Ioana Boca to Financial Advisory Director, Sorin Elisei to Director within the specialized practice in the energy and natural resources industry, and Mihnea Galgotiu-Sararu to Partner within Reff & Associates, the law firm member of Deloitte Legal global network.

Ioana Boca, newly appointed Director within the Financial Advisory department of Deloitte Romania, has 12 years of experience in financial consulting, mergers and acquisitions (due diligence services) and in audit. She was involved in more than 100 due diligence assignments, on both seller and buyer side, independent business reviews, due diligence engagements for refinancing purposes and carve-out projects. In 2016 and 2017, Ioana spent one and a half years in London, working for Deloitte UK and being involved in several international transactions in infrastructure, technology and media, manufacturing, real estate, leisure and travel industries. In her new role, Ioana Boca will focus on the development of the Value Creation Services department in Romania. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Business and Economics from the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest.

Mihnea Galgoțiu-Săraru, a lawyer specialised in dispute resolution cases, joined Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal in 2019 as Senior Managing Associate and coordinator of the commercial litigation division. Along with his promotion as Partner, he takes over the management of the entire litigation and arbitration practice. Mihnea has over 11 years of experience in business law, after graduating summa cum laude from the Faculty of Law, University of Bucharest. Before joining Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, Mihnea held the position of partner and a coordinating role of the dispute resolution practice in another important law firm in Romania. Throughout his career, Mihnea has assisted companies that are market leaders in various sectors, coordinating large-scale dispute resolution projects, especially complex administrative (including tax and anti-trust) and commercial disputes. He also has extensive experience in international arbitration proceedings and litigation in several jurisdictions.

"I am proud to witness the professional rise of these talented professionals and I congratulate them for the great impact that they have already had. In addition to recognizing the contributions of our colleagues in developing the skills of our specialized teams and the relationship with our customers, the expansion of our management team is also a confirmation of the maturity of the innovative services that we offer in Romania," said

With over ten years of experience in the energy sector, Sorin Elisei has been promoted to Director within the specialized practice in the energy and natural resources industry. Sorin has extensive knowledge in coordinating national projects in the field of energy and climate change, and in developing studies, analysis, projects and strategies in the field of development. Moreover, he participated in the reinforcement of a series of important projects, conducted by both public institutions and private companies, as an expert in the regulatory framework and the energy market and natural gas.

Sorin Elisei graduated Executive Management courses at London School of Business and Finance and he attended the Energy Trading & Origination courses and the trainings regarding the understanding of EFET Form Agreements organized by the European Federation of Energy Traders (EFET). Sorin is also a certified expert in sustainability and energy efficiency.