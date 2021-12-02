Deloitte study: Multinationals expect higher taxation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 90% estimate more tax disputes

webPR

More than half of companies worldwide (58%) expect an increase in taxation in their organization’s country of residence, as a result of the effects produced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and 90% estimate more tax disputes due to the growing government deficits recorded in this context, according to the Deloitte 2021 Global Tax Survey: Beyond BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting). Almost half (45%) of respondents expect more rigorous tax controls in their parent’s jurisdiction as a result of the pandemic, and 65% say that the tax authorities of those countries are increasing the use of data gathering and data analytics tools.

Regarding the impact of the tax reform proposed by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) at global level, consisting of fairer distribution of taxing rights and profits among the market countries (Pillar I) and the introduction of a global minimum corporate tax rate (Pillar II), 62% of multinationals estimate a possible increase in their corporate tax burden. Among the companies participating in the study, more than 40% said they have been actively engaged in the OECD’s project consultation.

Almost half (49%) of the companies anticipate higher withholding tax obligations as a result of treaty changes, whether under the multilateral instrument or renegotiation of double tax treaties. At the same time, 53% agree that their organization has implemented additional corporate policies and procedures in response to the increased scrutiny related to corporate taxation.

The study also highlights that almost 80% of the company representatives are concerned that media coverage, political and activist group interest in corporate taxation will increase in the countries in which their groups activate, amid the pandemic.



