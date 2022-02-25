TOP NEWS Vineri, 25 Februarie 2022, 12:27

Deloitte Romania

Deloitte was ranked the most valuable and strongest commercial services brand in the world for the fourth consecutive year, according to the latest edition of Brand Finance Global 500 report. Also, Deloitte ranks in the global top ten strongest brands regardless of their fields (9th place). Brand Finance, an independent brand valuation consultancy firm recognized worldwide, calculates the overall brand value and the relative strength of brands based on metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.

Alex Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania Foto: Deloitte Romania

Deloitte ranks first in the top of the most valuable commercial services brands and in the top of the professional services brands, implicitly, with a brand value of approximately USD 29.8 billion. Brand Finance has calculated Deloitte’s Brand Strength Index (BSI) score at 90.2 out of 100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating.

”It is a privilege for us to be part of the oldest and largest professional services firm in the world and to support the global performance of the Deloitte brand through the long-term and trust-based relationships we have built with our clients, the experiences that we offer to our colleagues and the role we play in society. This year we are celebrating, together with more than 2,600 professionals active in all Deloitte entities in Romania, three decades of significant impact in the activity of thousands of companies and in the careers of thousands of specialists, through our contribution to the infrastructure of expertise, connectivity and trust which helps business grow,” stated Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

According to the latest financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021, Deloitte’s aggregate global revenue grew for the 12th consecutive year, totaling a record USD 50.2 billion. All the firm’s business areas - Audit & Assurance, Consulting, Risk Advisory, Financial Advisory and Tax & Legal - reported growth for the mentioned period.

Deloitte provides worldwide audit, consulting, legal, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500 companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories, bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte's goal is to make an impact that matters through its more than 345,000 professionals.

Deloitte Romania is one of the leading professional services organizations in the country providing, in cooperation with Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, services in audit, tax, legal, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business processes as well as technology services and other related services, through over 2,600 professionals.

