Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romanian PM Dancila taunts President Iohannis over US visit, planned meeting with Trump

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 19 august 2019, 8:09 English | Politics


Dancila
Dancila
Foto: Captura Antena 3
Romanian PM Viorica Dancila, whose governing Social Democrats oppose President Klaus Iohannis, taunted the head of state on Sunday over his planned visit to Washington, where he is due to meet President Donald Trump for a second time. She said that while the visit was important, Iohannis should have first consulted with the government over issues due to be discussed.

Presidential administrations in Washington DC and Bucharest announced on August 6 that Donald Trump and Klaus Iohannis would meet at the White House on August 20. The talks are due to focus on security challenges, fair trade and energy partnerships.

  • It is the second Trump-Iohannis meeting after Iohannis' visit to the White House two years ago. This time around, the visit comes as Romania prepares for a series of elections, starting with Presidential elections later this year when Iohannis would run for a new term. More on this here
Dancila, who has positioned herself as leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD), attacked the president over the visit on Sunday night. She acknowledged the trip was important, but she said that Iohannis would have to present results when he returns, so that he "doesn't go there for pictures only".
  • Dancila has taken over as leader of the PSD after the imprisonment of the previous leader of the party, Liviu Dragnea, under corruption charges earlier this year. As Donald Trump was due to launch his presidency in early 2017, Dragnea notably went to the US to have a picture of him in the presence of the US president.

She said that the Romanian president should have discussed with the government a series of issues of interest and that a "certain agreements" should have been signed. She said Iohannis should not return with things that the Government would have to implement without prior talks.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















184 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne