Romania's governing Social Democrats try to recover ex ForMin Melescanu with Senate speaker offer

Romania's governing party, the Social Democrats (PSD), announced on Monday they supported ex-Foreign minister Teodor Melescanu for the seat of Senate speaker, left vacant by the resignation of Calin Popescu Tariceanu. Melescanu said he'd stay a member of ALDE, Tariceanu's party.Tariceanu resigned as speaker of the Senate earlier today. He had announced the move in late August, when his ALDE party decided to split with the PSD and leave the governing coalition.Melescanu had served as Foreign minister until July, as a representative of ALDE. Now, Tariceanu said he had not been informed about the PSD support for Melescanu. And, while receiving the PSD support, Melescanu said he was still a member of ALDE and that ALDE would stay in opposition.He said there hasn't been any talk about his possible being ousted from ALDE.Both the PSD and the opposition Liberals (PNL) are trying to secure the seat of Senate speaker, for which a vote is due, in wake of Tariceanu's resignation.​