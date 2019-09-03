Español
Romanian opposition leader: Early elections option clearly considered after presidential poll

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 3 septembrie 2019, 17:59 English | Politics


Ludovic Orban
Ludovic Orban
Foto: Hotnews
The leader of National Liberal Party (PNL), the main opposition party in Romania, Ludovic Orban said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Tuesday that his group has started political negotiations for a censure motion against the current Social Democratic (PSD) government.

Ludovic Orban said in the interview that the party could not afford to submit a censure motion without at least 90% chance of success. PNL would submit it once it would have the necessary number of votes to pass it - 233.

He said his party was ready to provide a transition government with the goal to organise early general elections, which, he said, should remain a very clear option after presidential elections due to take place later this year.

Orban said his party would review the state of public administration once it comes to hold the government and the departure of many is certain, as the state apparatus is burdened with lots of employees who have come without any merit.


