UPDATE Romanian Constitutional court splits justice in Government-President dispute over reshuffle

- UPDATE President Iohannis reacted by saying that the Court decision did not change the political situation at all and that the Government was compelled to go before the Parliament to pass a vote of confidence. For her part, PM Dancila said that she would go before the Parliament with a new government proposal, expecting the president to pass the revocation of reshuffled ministers immediately.
The president consistently rejected all attempts by the prime minister to change her team.
And Dancila tabled a complaint at the Constitutional Court, challenging the behaviour of the President.
- Among the initial wave of proposed changes, PM Dancila targeted Justice minister Ana Birchall, opting to change her with Dana Girbovan, a magistrate and NGO head strongly associated with PSD-led moves to subdue the judiciary politically. But the US Department of State openly voiced support for Birchall and eventually the call for her replacement was dropped.
Now, the Constitutional Court decided that it was the PM's duty to revoke and establish interim ministers and the President had to sign decrees in this regard. The Court decided that the President had to sign the decree for Birchall's revocation, but did not have to name a full minister instead.
Iohannis, the Court said, had the same duty in the case of the revocation request regarding deputy PM for strategic partnerships Mihai Fifor, a position for which Ana Birchall was considered in the reshuffle plan.