Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Plans for censure motion against SocDem government: Liberals say they have necessary votes

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 25 septembrie 2019, 16:46 English | Politics


Ludovic Orban
Ludovic Orban
Foto: Facebook
The leader of Romania's opposition Liberals (PNL) has said that his party managed to collect more signatures in support of a censure motion against the Social Democratic (PSD) government of Viorica Dancila than than the necessary threshold needed for the motion to pass. Ludovic Orban said his party managed to gather 237 signatures for the motion and talks were ongoing with another 10 MPs.

Orban also said the text of the motion was finished and that the motion was due to be submitted early next week.

The document is called "Dancila Government has to go so that we can rebuild Romania".

The motion comes as the PM Dancila and President Iohannis have been facing each other on government issues, including reshuffle attempts, for months. Both will run in presidential elections due to take place in November.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















33 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne