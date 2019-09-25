Plans for censure motion against SocDem government: Liberals say they have necessary votes

The leader of Romania's opposition Liberals (PNL) has said that his party managed to collect more signatures in support of a censure motion against the Social Democratic (PSD) government of Viorica Dancila than than the necessary threshold needed for the motion to pass. Ludovic Orban said his party managed to gather 237 signatures for the motion and talks were ongoing with another 10 MPs.Orban also said the text of the motion was finished and that the motion was due to be submitted early next week.The document is called "Dancila Government has to go so that we can rebuild Romania".The motion comes as the PM Dancila and President Iohannis have been facing each other on government issues, including reshuffle attempts, for months. Both will run in presidential elections due to take place in November.