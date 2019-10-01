Romanian opposition Liberals submit censure motion against Government, vote date to be established

The opposition Liberals (PNL) submitted their censure motion against the Social Democratic (PSD) government led by Viorica Dancila on late on Tuesday. The motion is supported by all opposition parties and was signed by 237 MPs - several more than the necessary number of votes for the motion to pass. But a vote date is yet to be established, with the opposition claiming the PSD was making things hard.A calendar for the vote is set to be established on Wednesday. An initial decision should have been taken on Tuesday, but was postponed because of lack of quorum.The opposition accused the PSD of pushing the vote into the non-working days of weekend, as a censure motion has to be debated in three days after the date of its presentation before a joint session of the two chambers of the Parliament.While the House speaker Marcel Ciolacu claimed not enough members of the opposition were present to secure the quorum anc accused the opposition of "playing with this motion", Liberal MP Raluca Turcan accused the PSD and PM Dancila of "huge pressure on signatories" of the motion.