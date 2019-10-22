Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Designated PM Orban says serious steps forward made to secure support for Liberal government

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 22 octombrie 2019, 17:03 English | Politics


Ludovic Orban în studioul HotNews.ro
Ludovic Orban în studioul HotNews.ro
Foto: Hotnews
The leader of Romania's Liberal (PNL) party, who has been picked by the President to form a new government, said after political talks on Tuesday that he made serious steps forward to secure parliamentary support for his team. The leader of another key opposition party, USR, also said his group was ready to support a PNL government.

Designated PM Ludovic Orban, picked by President Iohannis to form a new government after incumbent PSD government lost a censure motion earlier this month, has been trying to find support among non-PSD parties.

Her said after talks with most of these parties on Tuesday that negotiations ran well and a collaboration framework was set. He said he trusted this chances to see his government sworn in were really high.

Dan Barna of the third biggest political group, USR, who was the most cautious about supporting a PNL government, said on Tuesday afternoon that an agreement was reached with the Liberals and they were "realy close to supporting a new government".


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















48 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne