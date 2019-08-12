Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

​Libertatea newspaper reports case of underaged Romanian girls forced to have sex with Romanians, Austrian managers and US soldiers

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 12 august 2019, 12:29 English | Press Review


Cocos, liderul gruparii de traficanți
Cocos, liderul gruparii de traficanți
Foto: Libertatea
Romanian newspaper Libertatea on Monday digs into a case where organised crime prosecutors have "forgiven" men who allegedly bought from human traffickers sexual services of underaged girls forced into prostitution. The newspaper quotes one of the victim when referring to the case of 16 underaged girls from the town of Caracal, South Romania, which was judged between 2012-2017 and ended with prosecutors "forgiving" the clients.

The paper reads that the officer who investigated the case for DIICOT, the Romanian institution dealing with organised crime inquiries, has run hearings of managers and employees of an Austrian firm working for o hydropower stration on Olt river. But the prosecutor did not summon US soldiers at the Deveselu military base allegedly involved in the case.

The paper quotes one victim saying that she told every single one of her clients that she was being held captive by force and asked for help - including clients who she says were police from Caracal.

The officer who investigated the case was promoted in 2019 to become deputy head of the Olt county police. He recently coordinated a failed operation to save Alexandra, a teenage girl who was abducted, raped and murdered by a man in Caracal last month, as her captor confessed.

Alexandra's case has shocked the nation as the she had called for help repeatedly by calling emergency number 112, without any success.



Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















70 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne