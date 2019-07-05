Español
Romanian ex-President, now MEP Basescu: Macron and Merkel "managed to remove the East of the European Union out of the European Union"

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 5 iulie 2019, 10:29 English | Regional Europe


Traian Basescu
Traian Basescu
Foto: Hotnews
"Macron and Merkel, using Donald Tusk as a shield, have managed to remove the East of the European Union out of the European Union", says former Romanian President Traian Basescu, elected a member of the EP in the recent European elections, in a Facebook post on Friday.

Taking stand after intense negotiations over the leadership of key EU institutions over the past week, Basescu says that this move by Macron and Merkel comes at a time when the EU needs solidarity and politicians to speed up the process of integration more then ever.

He accuses that "after Old Europe isolated itself from the Easterners into the Euro Zone, setting itself a budget separate from the Easterners, France and Germany are isolating the East of the European Union today by also rejecting any nomination of a East European for positions of leadership in the European Union."


