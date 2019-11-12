Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Gas transporters in Romania, Moldova and Ukraine meet Gazprom representatives over 3-year gas transit plans

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 12 noiembrie 2019, 13:33 English | Regional Europe


Piata gazelor naturale
Piata gazelor naturale
Foto: Freepik.com
Representatives of gas transporters in Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine are repeatedly meeting Gazprom officials in the Romanian town of Isaccea on Tuesday, sources have told HotNews.ro. They depicted the meeting as a key one as question are raised about Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine.

Representatives of Transgaz (Romania, Moldovatransgaz (Republic of Moldova) and Ukrtransgaz (Ukraine) are reportedly due to discuss a 3-year transit deal starting 2020. The current agreement in this regard expires on December 31, 2019.

Russia has been threatening for three years that starting January 1, 2020 it would stop delivering gas through Ukraine towards Europe. A 10-year old natural gas delivery deal with Ukraine comes to a conclusion by the end of 2019 and might not be renewed in the context of tensions between the two countries.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















55 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne