Romanian working adults would be forced by law to support their elderly parents in case of financial difficulties, according to a new bill submitted by a group of several dozen MPs, mostly belonging to the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD). The bill, which introduces even a prison sentence for certain circumstances, claims "moral norms are no longer enough" to tackle the issue.Initiators claim the piece of legislation is needed because of the migration of labor abroad, leaving many cases of "abandoned elderly people", while there is an alleged "discrimination" between the obligation of people to raise their children but no obligation to care for the elderly.Prison sentences are set for those who in ill-faith fail to cover support pensions for two months.