US Air Force relocates MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft from Poland to Romania

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 4 iulie 2019, 16:49 English | Top News


Drona Reaper
Drona Reaper
Foto: Wikimedia Commons
The US Air Force has relocated MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft from the Polish airbase at Miroslawiec to Campia Turzii in Romania, it has been announced.

This comes a year after Defense News reported that the US had built a hangar in Campia Turzii that could be used to operate MQ-9 aircraft.

The transfer of the aircraft, personnel and support equipment of the 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2 is temporary and due to last for the duration of works at the Miroslawiec runway.

The detachment is a geographically separated unit assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, whose mission is to conduct Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance in order to meet combatant commander objectives.


Contactează-ne