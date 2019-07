US Air Force relocates MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft from Poland to Romania

The US Air Force has relocated MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft from the Polish airbase at Miroslawiec to Campia Turzii in Romania, it has been announced. This comes a year after Defense News reported that the US had built a hangar in Campia Turzii that could be used to operate MQ-9 aircraft.The transfer of the aircraft, personnel and support equipment of the 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2 is temporary and due to last for the duration of works at the Miroslawiec runway.The detachment is a geographically separated unit assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, whose mission is to conduct Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance in order to meet combatant commander objectives.