Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romania's Culture minister on Romani Holocaust: "Delicate moments, not to call them unpreasant"

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 5 august 2019, 18:11 English | Top News


Daniel Breaz
Daniel Breaz
Foto: Facebook
"More delicate moments, not to call them difficult or unpleasant" have happened where "certain minorities suffered" - this is how Romanian Culture minister Daniel Breaz has described the Romani Holocaust at a ceremony last weekend to commemorate the genocide of the Romani people during WWII.

  • The statements were blasted by activists and observers. In an interview with Radio France International, activist Ciprian Necula pointed out that the minister's speech, which falls in line with the rhetoric of the Romanian Government when it comes to the Romani people, is a way to avoid calling things as they are. He said officials like Breaz - who has also been recently named interim Education minister - should clearly state that Romania was among the countries which deported Jews and Romani people to death during the WWII.

The European Parliament has set August 2 as the European day of commemoration of the Romani Holocaust, in which about a quarter of the Romani people were exterminated in Nazi-occupied Europe.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















51 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne