Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romania government adopts budget correction, says plan to introduce tax on sugar and other measures would be split

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 12 august 2019, 18:00 English | Top News


Eugen Teodorovici, ministrul finantelor
Eugen Teodorovici, ministrul finantelor
Foto: Guvern
Romania's Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici on Monday announced that the government adopted a budget correction which would put the deficit out of harm's way. He claimed the correction would guarantee the full payment of salaries, pensions and ongoing investment projects.

The correction would also provide significant amounts of money to local communities, he said.

He said the Government proposes RON1 billion for a fund providing money to local communities, with an additional RON700 million coming from the Regional Development MInistry.

And he said a measure aimed at introducing a tax on beverages with high sugar concentration, which was opposed by the industry, and which also included other measures would be further discussed before any decision is taken.

A series of ministries lose a lot of money following the correction - the Education Ministry leads the pack with RON 1 billion less. THe European Funds minister suffers a loss of RON 681.9 million, with cuts of several hundred millions also reported for the Research Ministry, Agriculture Ministry and Business and Trade Ministry.

Cuts are also announced for the Economy Ministry, the Government Secretariat, Waters and Forestry Ministry, Transport Ministry and the Food Safety Authority.

Meanwhile, more money is allocated to the Finance Ministry, the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry, the Romanian Intelligence Service, Labor Ministry, Environment Ministry.



Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















28 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne